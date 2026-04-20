Naidu's Dynamic Tamil Nadu Campaign Trail: Energizing the NDA Force

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to kick off a strategic two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu, commencing on Monday. The activity is part of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) broader efforts to solidify voter support before the April 23 state assembly elections.

The campaign's itinerary includes key city stops to energize party members and electoral bases, aiming to broaden the NDA's development-oriented narrative. Naidu will start his tour addressing a rally in Coimbatore, then travel to Hosur and Thalli, before heading to Chennai for a roadshow in Avadi.

On the second day, Naidu plans to visit Madurai and Sattur to engage with community leaders and participate in election events. Throughout, he will outline the NDA's commitment to governance and economic development, underscoring efforts to advance Tamil Nadu's role in India's growth story.