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Naidu's Dynamic Tamil Nadu Campaign Trail: Energizing the NDA Force

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a pivotal two-day campaign in Tamil Nadu to support the NDA's state assembly election efforts. The campaign focuses on governance, economic progress, and building a robust voter engagement strategy to highlight the coalition's development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:36 IST
Naidu's Dynamic Tamil Nadu Campaign Trail: Energizing the NDA Force
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The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to kick off a strategic two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu, commencing on Monday. The activity is part of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) broader efforts to solidify voter support before the April 23 state assembly elections.

The campaign's itinerary includes key city stops to energize party members and electoral bases, aiming to broaden the NDA's development-oriented narrative. Naidu will start his tour addressing a rally in Coimbatore, then travel to Hosur and Thalli, before heading to Chennai for a roadshow in Avadi.

On the second day, Naidu plans to visit Madurai and Sattur to engage with community leaders and participate in election events. Throughout, he will outline the NDA's commitment to governance and economic development, underscoring efforts to advance Tamil Nadu's role in India's growth story.

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