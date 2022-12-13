Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in east, Kyiv allies pledge $1 bln winter aid

Russia and Ukraine pounded each other's forces in heavy fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk as Kyiv's allies meeting in Paris pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter. DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID

* The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, CNN reported, citing officials. Ukraine has asked Western backers for sophisticated air defenses, including U.S.-made Patriots, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment - including against its energy infrastructure. * Some 70 countries and institutions worldwide pledged more than 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in immediate aid to help Ukraine get through a harsh winter as Russian forces batter its energy grid and other critical civilian infrastructure.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported. * Nearly 10 months into the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that the transatlantic alliance opposing Russia's invasion survives a bitter European winter.

* Arms supplies from Italy to Ukraine will stop as soon as peace talks on ending the Russian invasion begin, the Italian defence minister told parliament, as lawmakers endorsed a government decision to extend military aid throughout 2023. * Russia dismissed a reported three-step peace proposal from Zelenskiy, saying Kyiv needed to accept new "realities".

* Eight ships loaded with grain left ports in Ukraine's Odesa region after a pause caused by power cuts following Russian missile strikes, Kyiv's infrastructure ministry said. * Britain said it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.

CONFLICT * Ukrainians leaving the eastern city of Bakhmut this week described

almost constant Russian shelling that forced residents to shelter in basements and sleep in the bitter cold.

* At least two people were killed and five wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson after what the regional governor said was "massive shelling" by Russian forces. * Reuters could not independently verify reports of attacks or deaths by either side.

* Russia's close ally Belarus announced a snap military inspection including increased combat readiness in the south of the country, the latest in a burst of exercises that have prompted concern from neighbouring Ukraine. (Compiled by Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich)

