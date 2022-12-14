India's COVID-19 tally not rising due to hybrid immunity -Top Health Expert
Despite South Asian countries reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, India is not getting affected because of hybrid immunization, said COVID-19 Working Group NTAGI Chairman N K Arora on Wednesday.
COVID-19 Working Group NTAGI Chairman N K Arora on Wednesday said that despite South Asian countries reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, India is not getting affected because of hybrid immunization. However, Dr. Arora warned that India still needs to be vigilant.
India on Wednesday saw a single-day rise of 152 COVID-19 cases with no deaths on the third consecutive day. While talking to ANI, Dr. N K Arora, "India still needs to be vigilant."
He said, "I would say, we need to maintain a complete vigil on the quality of genetic surveillance as part of INSACOG." "We have been discussing this for three years in India but during the last three months, the cases have gradually come down and it is less than around 500-600 cases every day. Although 2,00,000 tests are being done every day and deaths are between five to 10 every day and sometimes even no deaths are reported. Most of these deaths are in your region with comorbidity and an incidental finding of COVID infection," he said.
Dr. Arora further said, "India isn't getting affected even after South Asian countries reporting several cases because of the hybrid immunization." "There is an outbreak of an increase in the number of cases in several South Asian countries as well as China, Japan, and Australia. Fortunately, 97 percent of our adult population has got two doses. Most of us have got natural infections. So there is a hybrid immunization and we are not seeing any serious outcome," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
