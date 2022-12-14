Left Menu

Torrent Pharma inks pact with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market diabetes drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market diabetes drug and its combinations in the country.

The company has inked an agreement to jointly sell Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin).

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, which is useful for improving glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

It is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

''I am confident that the launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian pharmaceutical market,'' Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said in a statement.

Boehringer Ingelheim India Managing Director Vani Manja said the company's collaboration with Torrent reaffirms its commitment towards enabling improved access to innovative medicine in India.

As per International Diabetes Federation, India has the second largest diabetes patient base in the world with an estimated 74.2 million adults (20-79 years age group) as of 2021. This is expected to increase to almost 125 million patients by 2045.

According to AWACS MAT October 2022 data, the Indian diabetes medications market is valued at Rs 16,516 crore, growing at 8.6 per cent CAGR over the last four years.

The market for SGLT-2 inhibitors is valued at around Rs 1,927 crore.

