GMDC introduces EVs at Ahmedabad office * Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a leading mining PSU, on Wednesday said it has introduced electric vehicles (EVs) at its corporate office in Ahmedabad and 14 EVs have replaced conventional vehicles.

This initiative is the contribution of PSU towards a clean environment as the electric vehicle has zero-emission and will not pollute the air.

The PSU can help reduce the environmental impact of charging cars further by choosing renewable energy options, GMDC said in a statement. *** NTPC's 230 MW Ettayapuram solar project begins commercial operations * State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said its 230 MW Ettayapuram solar project has begun commercial operations.

Following the successful commissioning, the ''second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu,'' has declared commencement of its ''commercial operation with effect from ...December 15, 2022,'' according to a regulatory filing.

The first part capacity of 162.27 MW began its commercial operation with effect from 1200 hours of December 10, 2022, the power giant stated.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC will become 58,109 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70,724 MW.

