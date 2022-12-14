Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Court sends CM aide to 5 days judicial remand in alleged money laundering case

The next hearing into the matter has been scheduled on December 19. Earlier on December 10, the court extended the ED custody of the accused for four days. She was arrested by the ED on December 2.

A special court of Ajay Singh Rajput on Wednesday sent Soumya Chaurasia, Deputy Secretary of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to judicial remand of five days in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The next hearing into the matter has been scheduled on December 19.

Chaurasia's lawyer Maninder Singh said, "The ED told the court they did not have to interrogate Chaurasia further. She should be sent on judicial remand till the time of their investigation. As a result, ED had requested 14 days of judicial remand in the court on which the court granted five days judicial remand." "ED has not presented the charge sheet before the court till now. I think nothing has come out in the 12 days that ED interrogated Chaurasia. Nonetheless, more things will be known when the ED will present the chart sheet before the court. If the charge sheet is not presented then Chaurasia will come out," Singh added. (ANI)

