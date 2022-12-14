Himachal to go for green fuels in big way, says CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to go for green fuel in a big way, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

While presiding over a meeting of senior officers, Sukhu said that keeping in view the ever increasing flow of vehicles in the state, the government would promote electric vehicles.

He said that a maximum number of charging stations would be established at strategically identified locations so as to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

He directed the officers to take proactive steps to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and come up with innovative ideas to strengthen and streamline the departmental functioning, a release issued here said.

The chief minister said that in order to cope with the ever increasing traffic, stress must be laid on construction of ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation.

He also directed the officers of the Forest Department to ensure time bound FCA/FRA clearances so that developmental projects could be taken in hand well in time.

Sukhu directed the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments to come up with innovative ideas to strengthen agro and dairy based economy so as to give boost to the income of the farmers. He asked the officers to come up with concrete plans and blue print regarding their departments.

Chief Secretary R D Dhiman assured the Chief Minister that all the officers would work with dedication to come up to the expectations of the people and State Government.

