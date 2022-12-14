Chocolate maker Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse * Hershey India, part of leading global snacking major The Hershey Company, on Wednesday forayed into metaverse with the launch of Hersheyverse.

The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays. With this activation, Hershey is aiming to create an experience that helps the brand connect with Gen-Z consumers around the holiday season.

*** Entrepreneur Kanwal Rekhi to give Rs 20 crore for rural entrepreneurship prog * American entrepreneur Kanwal Rekhi on Wednesday announced a Rs 20 crore support to promote and scale rural entrepreneurship programme.

He has tied up with Kakatiya Sandbox (KS) in Nizamabad to improve economic prosperity in the region, as per a statement.

*** Axis Bank rolls out new initiative for LGBTQIA+ community * Axis Bank on Wednesday said new customers from the LGBTQIA+ community can get medical insurance for their same sex partners under its new initiative.

The third largest private sector lender has tied up with Tata AIG to offer the cover, which will come at a premium of Rs 1,999 for a sum insured of Rs 15 lakh, according to a statement.

*** Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes deposit rate * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced a rate hike under which a 390-day deposit will earn an annual interest of 7 per cent.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank group also announced the elevation of Chetan Savla as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and head sustainability, a statement said.

*** ICICI Bank enables FASTag-based parking payment at Mumbai airport terminal * ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has enabled FASTag-based parking payment at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport.

Till now, tags were used majorly to pay toll across highways in the country.

*** Former banker Madan Kore joins advisory board of Repos * Madan Kore, a former banker, has joined the advisory board of doorstep fuel delivery company Repos.

Kore, who had served the Citi group as managing director, will advise the company on strategic direction and business expansion, according to a statement.

