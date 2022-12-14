Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:12 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Chocolate maker Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse * Hershey India, part of leading global snacking major The Hershey Company, on Wednesday forayed into metaverse with the launch of Hersheyverse.

The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays. With this activation, Hershey is aiming to create an experience that helps the brand connect with Gen-Z consumers around the holiday season.

*** Entrepreneur Kanwal Rekhi to give Rs 20 crore for rural entrepreneurship prog * American entrepreneur Kanwal Rekhi on Wednesday announced a Rs 20 crore support to promote and scale rural entrepreneurship programme.

He has tied up with Kakatiya Sandbox (KS) in Nizamabad to improve economic prosperity in the region, as per a statement.

*** Axis Bank rolls out new initiative for LGBTQIA+ community * Axis Bank on Wednesday said new customers from the LGBTQIA+ community can get medical insurance for their same sex partners under its new initiative.

The third largest private sector lender has tied up with Tata AIG to offer the cover, which will come at a premium of Rs 1,999 for a sum insured of Rs 15 lakh, according to a statement.

*** Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes deposit rate * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced a rate hike under which a 390-day deposit will earn an annual interest of 7 per cent.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank group also announced the elevation of Chetan Savla as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and head sustainability, a statement said.

*** ICICI Bank enables FASTag-based parking payment at Mumbai airport terminal * ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has enabled FASTag-based parking payment at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport.

Till now, tags were used majorly to pay toll across highways in the country.

*** Former banker Madan Kore joins advisory board of Repos * Madan Kore, a former banker, has joined the advisory board of doorstep fuel delivery company Repos.

Kore, who had served the Citi group as managing director, will advise the company on strategic direction and business expansion, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022