Global investors interested in agriculture, infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh

Investors from various countries across the world have submitted investment offers in many sectors in Uttar Pradesh including agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. This comes as delegations of the Yogi Adityanath government are visiting various foreign countries to bring investment in the state.

According to an official statement, investors from countries like Belgium, the UAE, Canada and the US are coming up with investment offers in many sectors including logistics and cargo, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and renewable energy, ahead of the Global Investors Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow in February 2023. "Lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created in the state through these investment proposals," the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi has set a target of investment of Rs 10 lakh crore for the GIS 2023. "To achieve this goal, CM Yogi has sent separate teams of his ministers and officers to different countries of the world to hold roadshows and one on one meetings with the investors," the statement said.

In Belgium, the delegation led by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Nandi and Public Works (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasad signed an MoU worth Rs 200 crore with Gemini Corporation. "The Industrial Development Minister himself shared this information through a tweet. In his tweet, he wrote that an MoU was signed with Gemini Corporation, which has been recycling 2 billion kgs of plastic, paper, tyres, metal and wood annually since 1989, to set up a recycling plant with a capacity of 300 tonnes of plastic per day in Varanasi at the cost of Rs 200 crore," the statement said.

The delegation also met the management of IKEA, a company in furniture and home appliances and design, in Stockholm, Sweden, along with embassy officials on Wednesday. The company's Global Expansion Head Jan Christensen expressed a desire to invest Rs 4,000 crore.

"With this investment, the company will open retail stores and luxury malls in Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, apart from the company's unit going to be set up in Noida, their future investment plans were discussed," the statement said. Earlier, the delegation met the Secretary General of Flanders, Julie Benens, and discussed with him the investment of Belgian businesses in the state. The delegation also visited the campus of the Swedish Environmental Research Institute IVL and discussed cooperation for a successful transition to a sustainable environment in the state through solid waste management and water treatment in coordination with Jal Nigam and other departments.

The delegation led by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan in UAE has received 25 letters of intent worth Rs 20,340 crore. "Through this investment, 27,000 new employment opportunities will be created in the state. The delegation also met the representatives of DP World. DP World representatives agreed to invest in a joint venture in the logistics and cargo sector at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

Earlier this delegation had met Lulu International Group Chairman Yusuf Ali and other entrepreneurs and invited them to the Global Investors Summit. A delegation engaged led by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh met JMQ Global's Chief Mentor and Co-Founder Hilmi Qureshi in Montreal.

During this roundtable meeting, investment possibilities and plans were also discussed. "On this occasion, Hilmi Qureshi expressed her desire to invest in health technology. The delegation also discussed possibilities of partnership with the company in areas such as Health, AI, IT and ITES technology," the statement said.

The delegation also met Eric Krypton, Director of CDPQ. He expressed his desire to invest in renewable energy and highway infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation also discussed possibilities of partnership in areas such as pension funds and finance. The delegation also met Fan Camp Exploration's CEO and CIO Rajesh Sharma. Rajesh Sharma, who belongs to UP, discussed investment in the field of mineral exploration and energy reduction.

Pierre Sean Yun, Bombardier's Vice President of Government Affairs expressed his desire to invest in Defence and Aerospace whereas Jim Integrated Shipping Service Co's President Steve M Fielder showed his willingness to invest in logistics and supply. In Vancouver, the delegation met several investors including among others Pankaj Agarwal, Founder and MD, of Optimus Information Inc. They discussed about partnerships in Data Centers, Healthcare, Food Processing, IT, ITES, Defense and Aerospace.

Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed between Invest UP and Canada India Global Forum on the promotion of GIS 2023. Similarly, an MoU was also signed with the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber. It will send a group of investors for the summit. The delegation, headed by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister Siddharth Nath Singh, met Avi Basu, Founder and CEO of WingSure in New York, USA.

On the occasion of this meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the use of technology in the field of agriculture. A delegation led by Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh hosted a separate roadshow in Seoul, South Korea. (ANI)

