"I had already said that China has occupied our lands..." Mefbooba Mufti accuses BJP of inaction

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:51 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inaction regarding China occupying Indian land in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. "I had already said they (China) have occupied our land in Ladakh and Arunachal as per a statement given by BJP MP, but the BJP government has done nothing. Our soldiers are beaten up, and they are not allowed to retaliate. This is a sorry state of affairs," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat. In his statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle that led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides but "there were no fatalities or serious casualties" to Indian soldiers.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

