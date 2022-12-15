BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau To Bring Back Sanctions On Nord Stream Pipeline Parts - Bloomberg News
Dec 14 (Reuters) -
* CANADA PM TRUDEAU TO BRING BACK SANCTIONS ON NORD STREAM PIPELINE PARTS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [https://bloom.bg/3FqR2pn]
