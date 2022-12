BRIEF-HKMA Chief Says U.S. Rate Hike Not Affecting Hong Kong's Monetary Stability

Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY'S CHIEF SAYS RATE HIKE IN THE U.S WILL NOT AFFECT THE FINANCIAL AND MONETARY STABILITY OF HONG KONG * HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY'S CHIEF SAYS HONG KONG'S MONETARY AND FINANCIAL MARKET CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN SMOOTH AND ORDERLY MANNER

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY'S CHIEF SAYS THE LINKED EXCHANGE RATE SYSTEM (LERS) WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WELL * HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY'S CHIEF SAYS EXPECTS HONG KONG DOLLAR INTERBANK RATE MIGHT REMAINS AT ELEVATED LEVEL AT SOME TIME

