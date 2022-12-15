Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Golya in Rajasthan's Dausa

Congress' ongoing mass movement 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed on Thursday from Golya village in Rajasthan's Dausa district. It headed to Molai village a day after the foot march saw heated discussion following former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's joining Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Videos on social media streamed Rajan and the former Congress chief bantering and discussing while marching as the padayatra resumed from Sawai Madhopur. On Thursday, the official handle of the foot march campaign tweeted "it a new dawn filled with new enthusiasm", "to unite India, we have grown through storms".

On Tuesday, the yatra saw the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka taking the lead after the party general secretary participated in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra, and daughter Miraya resolving on women empowerment on Monday. The yatra has covered Jhalawar, Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

