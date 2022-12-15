BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Has 24.9 Mln Shares Traded For SAR 769.1 Mln In Negotiated Deals - Bourse Filing
SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE FILING
* SAUDI ARAMCO HAS 24.9 MILLION SHARES TRADED FOR 769.1 MILLION RIYALS IN NEGOTIATED DEALS Further company coverage:
