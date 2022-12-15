Russia attacks infrastructure in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -mayor
Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday, causing several explosions, the city's mayor said. "Explosions in Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting infrastructure facilities. I am asking everyone to exercise utmost caution and stay in shelters if possible," mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
