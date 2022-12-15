MP: Ex-minister Imarti Devi stages protest over murder of youth, demands arrest of accused

Madhya Pradesh former minister and BJP leader Imarti Devi sat on dharna along with the relatives of a youth, who was murdered, in Dabra locality of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday. The youth was shot dead on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Prashant Pal (24). The former minister protested along with the body of the youth and demanded the arrest of the accused at the earliest as well as the demolition of the accused's houses.

Later, there was a heated argument between the administration and former minister Imarti Devi as a result, she reached Dabra police station. During this, around hundreds of people surrounded the police station, demanding action against the accused. They also raised slogans against the police administration. Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi told ANI, "A youth was murdered on Wednesday in Dabra. The police have registered a case into the matter against five accused. One accused has been arrested so far and the remaining will also be arrested soon."

Reacting to demolition of the accused's house, Sanghi said, "The police officials have reached the spot and discussions are on. If there is such a demand, and it is illegal, then action can be taken on the basis of a report of the Revenue Department." He further reacted over the police station gheored, he said, "Some people have reached the police station but there is no information about gheored. It is the job of the police that if such an incident happens, the accused should be arrested as soon as possible. Efforts are on to nab the accused at earliest." (ANI)

