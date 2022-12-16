U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo heads to Berlin, Brussels on oil price cap, Ukraine support

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued "timely" support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement the price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital Berlin, and Brussels, this week, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. Adeyemo's three-day trip, which starts Friday, comes as European Union governments agreed a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and said they would provide 18 billion eurosin financing for Ukraine next year.

The United States is accelerating its diplomacy in Europe at the start of what could be a brutal winter, hoping to keep allies there united against Russia. In meetings in the German and Belgian capitals, Adeyemo will focus on ways to "further tighten our sanctions on Russia to deny Putin the military equipment needed by Russian soldiers, as well as limit the revenue needed to fund his unprovoked war and prop up the Russian economy," Treasury said.

Adeyemo will consult with allies during both stops on the $60 price cap on Russian oil that took effect from Dec. 5, and ongoing efforts to negotiate a cap on refined products that takes is due to kick in on Feb. 5. During his engagements in Berlin, Adeyemo will thank German counterparts for their effective leadership of the G7 over the past year, including helping to implement the price cap, supporting Ukraine with military and economic assistance, and facilitating historic sanctions on Russia, Treasury said.

"Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will stress the importance of our coalition’s continued delivery of timely economic and budgetary support for Ukraine, as well as the planning for Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction," it said. He will also participate in a roundtable with German business leaders to discuss America’s strong bilateral trade relationship with Germany, and investments in the green economy and strong, clean tech supply chains, it said.

In Brussels, he will meet with key European Commission and member state counterparts to discuss the ongoing coordination on Russia sanctions.

