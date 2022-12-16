Bihar: Lawmaker is responsible for deaths due to liquor in Chhapra, says BJP MP after meeting kins of tragedy's victim

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy visited the village in his parliamentary constituency of Chhapra in Bihar and met with family members of those who died in the hooch tragedy that has so far taken at least 50 lives, as he accused the Nitish Kumar government's policy for the lives lost. In a conversation with ANI, Rudy alleged that it is the lawmakers who implemented the Bihar prohibition law, who should be held responsible for the deaths that happened due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor on Tuesday.

"Those who brought the prohibition law in the state should ensure that the law and policy they are making is being implemented properly," Rudy said. The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

"CM is angry because he has now realised his fault, loopholes in his policies, and poor law and order in the state," Rudy said. So far, the death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy has soared to 50 with 11 more people succumbing on Thursday.

Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended immediately after the tragedy dated Tuesday night on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar. Most deaths have occurred over Wednesday and Thursday creating an uproar both at the state and national level.

Nitish Kumar's former ally, BJP, have come down heavily on him with MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when questioned regarding the Chhapra Hooch tragedy, on Thursday told media that "if someone consumes liquor, they will die", that has not gone down well with victim families among others. "The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," Kumar told the media in Patna on Thursday.

And on Friday, he reiterated that those who will drink spurious liquor would die as he announced in the state assembly: "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you..." Hours after the first few deaths were reported from Chhapra, the opposition had on Wednesday attacked the Bihar Chief Minister in the state assembly leading Kumar to lose his cool and scream back at the BJP leaders.

The Chhapra Hooch tragedy was one of the issues raised in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, leading to the adjournment of the House thrice within a short span of 40 minutes as both the Treasury benches and the opposition raised their issues together with the commencement of the Zero Hour. (ANI)

