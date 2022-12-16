Left Menu

Ukraine grid operator warns of longer repair time after latest Russian attack

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:41 IST
Ukraine grid operator warns of longer repair time after latest Russian attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's power grid operator said on Friday it would take longer to repair the national grid and restore power than it did after previous Russian missile attacks.

After Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, the grid operator said: "Considering this is already the ninth wave of missile strikes on energy facilities, the restoration of power supply may take longer than before."

"Priority will be given to critical infrastructure facilities: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, and sewage treatment plants," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022