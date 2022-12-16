ReNew to supply 150 MW green energy to Microsoft India * ReNew Power (ReNew) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Microsoft India to supply 150 MW green energy.

In a statement, ReNew said it will produce the clean energy at its recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner in Rajasthan to supply it to the technology company.

''ReNew has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, in one of the largest such deals in the country,'' the company said without sharing any further information.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, said: ''The partnership will help contribute towards Microsoft's ambition of shifting to 100 per cent supply of renewable energy by 2025.'' Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer at Microsoft India, said: ''Microsoft is striving to run 100 per cent on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030.'' ReNew Power, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global Plc., is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers globally.

*** LIXIL inaugurates 1st cistern assembly facility in Asia Pacific region * Water and housing products manufacturer LIXIL Corporation (LIXIL) on Friday inaugurated its first cistern assembly facility in the Asia Pacific region in Mumbai.

Outside Japan, this is LIXIL's second Cistern Assembly plant globally after Poland, the company said in a statement.

The facility will have a production capacity of 1,50,000 units in its first year and is designed to upscale annual production up to 3,00,000 units in the second year of its operation.

''With this new facility, we aim to make India pivotal to exports across emerging markets in APAC. We believe that this facility will lead the way in bringing the best innovations and world-class manufacturing practices while ensuring a stronger presence in the category worldwide,'' LIXIL International Leader Bijoy Mohan said.

*** Agri-tech startup Grow Indigo raises over USD 6 million * Agri-tech startup Grow Indigo has raised over USD 6 million (about Rs 49 crore) in the recent funding round, which saw participation from Indigo AG, Mahyco and HNIs. So far, the company has raised over USD 13 million, Grow Indigo said in a statement.

Grow Indigo has built an alternate source of sustainable income for the farmers, through the sale of carbon credits generated by them by adopting regenerative practices.

The company expects to enroll over 3.5 million acres in the next two years.

''With sustainability at its core, we will continue to scale-up carbon farming in India,'' Grow Indigo Executive Chairman Usha Barwale Zehr said.

