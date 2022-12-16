JSW Energy (Barmer) issues bonus shares worth Rs 995 cr

JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore.

''JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960,'' according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Before the issuance of bonus shares, the company's share capital was 1,99,18,19,998 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 19,91,81,99,980.

The bonus shares are issued out of the Capital Redemption Reserve.

