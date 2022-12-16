Left Menu

JSW Energy (Barmer) issues bonus shares worth Rs 995 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:32 IST
JSW Energy (Barmer) issues bonus shares worth Rs 995 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore.

''JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960,'' according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Before the issuance of bonus shares, the company's share capital was 1,99,18,19,998 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 19,91,81,99,980.

The bonus shares are issued out of the Capital Redemption Reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022