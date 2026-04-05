Maharashtra Family Duped of Rs 1.66 Crore in Black Magic Scam
A family from Thane, Maharashtra, was allegedly defrauded of over Rs 1.66 crore by a man exploiting their fear of black magic. He promised divine interventions through rituals and pilgrimages. The accused, Manjunath Shetty, allegedly hinted at incomplete rituals threatening family fortunes if his legal battles weren't funded.
- Country:
- India
A family in Thane, Maharashtra, has reportedly been defrauded of over Rs 1.66 crore by a man leveraging their fear of black magic, according to local police reports.
Accused Manjunath Shetty, residing in Mumbai's Andheri, allegedly manipulated the family into believing they were victims of black magic cast by a relative, promising them relief through elaborate rituals and pilgrimages.
Shetty persuaded the family to make various payments to purportedly neutralize the effects of the black magic and fund a supposed pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas. Authorities have initiated legal action against Shetty under applicable laws, but no arrests have been made yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
- Thane
- black magic
- scam
- fraud
- Manjunath Shetty
- rituals
- pilgrimage
- police
- jyotirlingas