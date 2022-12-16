Previous governments made farmer's life miserable, closed down Mysuru Sugar Factory: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday accused the previous government of making the farmer's life "miserable" by closing the Mysuru Sugarcane Factory. The State government will take up the modernisation of the Maddur Branch Canal as the Cauvery water is not reaching the tail-end farmers.

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he was addressing Jan Sankalp Yatra in Maddur town on Friday. He said that a peek into the history of Mandya shows that only Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had come to power.

"The closure of Mysuru Sugar Factory in Mandya had forced the farmers of Mandya to take the sugarcane to Mysuru for crushing. The previous governments had made the life of farmers miserable. After he became the CM, the Mysuru Factory was re-opened and made arrangements for the district farmers to crush the sugarcane grown by them here", he quoted. He said, "The political parties which had won in the district never gave solution to any of the problems of people. Henceforth, those parties cannot get the voters through their emotional talks. The BJP government has responded to the needs and aspirations of farmers and citizens. Sixteen new crest gates are installed in the KRS dam and in the coming days, all the existing old gates will be replaced with new gates. As Water Resources Minister, I had modernised the canals of Mandya at a cost of Rs 330 crore."

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Excise and Mandya and Hassan District-In-Charge Minister K Gopalaiah, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister Dr KC Narayanagowda and others were present. (ANI)

