Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station to undergo two-phase makeover

One of the oldest railways stations on the South Western Railway (SWR) network, Bengaluru Cantonment is undergoing a substantive makeover in order to cater to the increased transportation needs of the silicon city, a statement by the Indian Railways informed. The project is being executed on EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) mode i.e., on 'turnkey' basis. Thus, a single agency is responsible for planning, procurement and execution of all the aspects of the project. The targeted date of completion is 36 months. The LoA has been awarded in favour of M/s Varindera Construction Pvt Ltd, New Delhi on December 12, 2022.

In the first phase, the yard of the Bengaluru Cantt station is being remodelled at a cost of Rs 45 crores, two additional island platforms are being constructed (effectively four additional platforms will come up) and 3 additional lines which would enable the operation of increased number of trains from/to this station and reduce the stress on KSR Bengaluru station. The remodelled yard would be integrated with the quadrupled section between Bengaluru Cantt and Whitefield. The yard will also be integrated with the suburban railway network for the facilitation of seamless mass transportation. Further, a Foot Over Bridge is being constructed which would connect Borebank Road to Netaji Road for the convenience of passengers. The remodelling of the Bengaluru Cantt railway yard is targeted to be completed by February 2023.

In the second phase, the station building will be redeveloped making Bengaluru Cantt a world-class airport-like terminal at a cost of Rs 480 crores. In line with the vision of PM, the station would be redeveloped as a 'City-Centre' where-in apart from the activity of transportation; the space would be abuzz with commercial activities 24 x 7. The upcoming structure will conserve the existing heritage elements of the historic building. The architectural elevation attempts to capture the spirit of Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, which breathes technology without compromising the elements that make up its history, essence and heritage. The facade would depict concepts like sine-waves of the roof to signify the concept of motion/progress with the aid of technology (Bengaluru as the silicon city of India serves as a catalyst of progress/development of the nation), the pillars supporting the roof have the shape of a flower at the location where they join the roof signifying Bengaluru as the 'garden city'.

Further, the horizontal structure linking different pillars are in the shape of a flute depicting 'harmony': the harmonious blend of technology in the garden city, or the harmonious blend of growth along with the concept of preserving the beauty of the garden city. The Cantt Station Road is being shifted away from the station (to improve the space for the movement of traffic in front of the station) and widened (from 15m to 24m) in close collaboration with BBMP.

The widened and diverted road will to cater to the increase in road traffic in the days to come, (including pick up and drop) as the number of trains would increase in the days to come with additional platforms and the introduction of suburban train services. This station started operations in 1860s with the commencement of railway services on the Bengaluru Cantt - Jolarpettai line. After more than 150 years, the redeveloped building will emerge as an icon of urban Bengaluru. It may be recalled that PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of this station on June 20, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)