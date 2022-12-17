Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Putin seeks proposals from top military commanders

President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said. CONFLICT

* Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, local officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. * The mayor of Ukraine's capital said early Saturday the city's metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes.

* Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. * Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit on Friday in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, Ukrainian officials said.

* The strikes on Friday caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. * Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Friday and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

* Moscow says its attacks are aimed at disabling Ukraine's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime. * Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats.

* Insurers may refuse to cover planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea as reinsurers - who insure the insurers - propose excluding the region from policies from next month, four industry sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)