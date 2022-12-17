Man throws 2-yr-old son from Delhi building

A man allegedly jumped from the roof of a building in the national capital's Kalkaji area after throwing his two-year-old son from the first floor of the building, Delhi Police said. The incident took place on Friday night and according to his estranged wife Pooja, Mann Singh, 30 was under the influence of liquor when he came to her house and got into a fight with her. He took his son to the terrace of the first floor and "threw him down".

According to police, information about the incident was received at Kalkaji Police Station at around 10:38 pm that one person has jumped from the roof of his house after throwing down one child. Police said neighbours told them that the house where the incident occurred belonged to the grandmother of Pooja.

Pooja told police she was estranged from Singh. The woman told police that she and her two children had been living with her grandmother. "Mann had come here at around 6-7 pm and started to quarrel with me under the influence of liquor. Suddenly, he took my 2-year-old son to the terrace of the first floor and threw him down. He also jumped thereafter, Pooja said.

Both the man and the toddler are being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case of FIR No. 753/22 under sections 307 IPC has been registered and police have taken up an investigation. (ANI)

