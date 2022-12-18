Left Menu

Bihar: Truck carrying foreign liquor seized in Muzzafarpur

A truck carrying foreign liquor has been seized by Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur in the early morning of Saturday. Sadar Police Station President Satyendra Mishra told that the truck has been seized near Narayanpur Anant of Bela Road.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A truck carrying foreign liquor has been seized by Sadar police station of Muzaffarpur in the early morning of Saturday. Sadar Police Station President Satyendra Mishra told that the truck has been seized near Narayanpur Anant of Bela Road. The seized truck had a basement where the liquor was hidden in the cellar. The liquor was hidden by the firewood, piled over the basement, confirmed the police. Inspector Lalan Kumar and ALTF Inspector Devbrat Kumar received secret information that a liquor consignment was coming, following which they planned to chase the truck.

The truck was parked near Narayanpur Anant of Bela Road. The police reached the spot on time and searched the truck as there was no one nearby. Upon searching, the liquor was found and unloaded.

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

