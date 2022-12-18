Left Menu

J-K: Portion of under-construction highway tunnel in Ramban caves in

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:29 IST
A portion of an under-construction tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway caved-in in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district but no loss of life or injury has been reported, officials said Sunday.

Workers were not present at the site when the overhead soil lost its grip and came down inside the 400-metre under-construction tunnel at Maroogh late on Saturday night, they said.

According to the officials, such happenings are routine during tunnel construction work and a team of experts inspected the spot.

The caved-in portion is about 100 metres inside the tunnel from the Ramban side, the officials said.

A police official said a detailed report, also covering the safety and lighting arrangements, is being prepared.

