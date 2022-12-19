FIFA WC final: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge congratulate Argentina

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on a 'thrilling victory' in the the FIFA World Cup 2022 final after besting France in a nerve jangling penalty shootout. The former Congress President also said the FIFA World Cup final shows sports 'unite sans boundaries'.

"What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappe played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!" he tweeted. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Argentina for their 'superb' performance.

"Many Congratulations to Argentina for a superb performance and becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions! Great play by Messi who lived up to the expectations of millions of fans and a special mention for Mbappe who inspired France on a great comeback! #ArgentinaVsFrance," he tweeted. Earlier, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties. (ANI)

