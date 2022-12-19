Left Menu

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur, search operation launched

Drones are believed to have entered India in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector from the Pakistan side along the International Border, BSF's Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 09:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation after drone activities were recorded in two BSF posts under Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Drones are believed to have entered India in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector from the Pakistan side along the International Border, BSF's Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said on Monday.

They were spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at around 10.30 pm Sunday, Joshi said. The drones were immediately fired at, the DIG said about the action taken, and also added, "Another drone was spotted near the Chandu Wadala post at around 12:00 am (Monday)".

A search operation is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

