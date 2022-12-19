RJD MP Manoj Jha moves Suspension of Business notice to discuss grant of 'Special Status' to Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Monday moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule-267 to discuss the Grant of 'Special Status' to Bihar. In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jha said, "As you are aware that Bihar has been rated at the bottom of almost all indicators of development by NITI Aayog which should be a matter of collective concern for the entire nation."

The persistent status of Bihar among the bottom-performing states should also be a matter of collective national anxiety, the letter stated. "It is in this backdrop I request you to suspend all other business for the day by invoking rule 29 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' and the house must have a wider discussion on granting special status to Bihar," the letter further stated.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29. (ANI)

