Gas price cap deal within reach, EU energy chief says

A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.

"I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone," Kadri Simson said.

