Gas price cap deal within reach, EU energy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:15 IST
Kadri Simson Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.

"I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone," Kadri Simson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

