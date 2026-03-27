J&K Assembly Moves Forward with Key Committee Formations

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has taken decisive steps by passing a motion to establish three pivotal House committees. This initiative, championed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, involves the election of 11 members each to the Committee on Public Accounts, the Committee on Estimates, and the Committee on Public Undertakings.

Per the rules outlined in the J-K Legislative Assembly's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, these committees will serve until March 31, 2027. The motion was decided through a voice vote led by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, with unanimous support from the Assembly.

In addition to committee formations, the Assembly advanced legislative business by passing three crucial Appropriation Bills introduced by the chief minister. Abdullah further contributed to the Assembly's proceedings by submitting the J-K Power Development Corporation Limited's annual reports for the years 2016-17 to 2019-20.

(With inputs from agencies.)