Latest EU gas price cap proposal gives right market signal, Greek minister says
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:35 IST
The latest draft proposal for a European gas price cap, which would trigger the limit if market prices exceed 188 euros per megawatt hour for three days, would be a good compromise, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Monday.
"Any rate between 150 and 190/200 would work. I think 188 will give the right signals to the markets," Skrekas said before a meeting where EU energy ministers aim to agree on the cap.
