Crunch time for EU gas price cap talks, Malta's energy minister says
European Union countries will need to reach a compromise on a gas price cap on Monday, and the latest proposal on the table offers a good basis to do so, Malta's Energy minister Miriam Dalli said. "What the Presidency is proposing is a very good step in the right direction," Dalli said before entering a meeting of the EU's energy ministers. "It shows also the willingness to arrive at a compromise today.
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:54 IST
European Union countries will need to reach a compromise on a gas price cap on Monday, and the latest proposal on the table offers a good basis to do so, Malta's Energy minister Miriam Dalli said.
"What the Presidency is proposing is a very good step in the right direction," Dalli said before entering a meeting of the EU's energy ministers.
"It shows also the willingness to arrive at a compromise today. I'm convinced that today we will mange to compromise, I believe that the willingness is there. Today is crunch time."
