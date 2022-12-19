Crunch time for EU gas price cap talks, Malta's energy minister says

European Union countries will need to reach a compromise on a gas price cap on Monday, and the latest proposal on the table offers a good basis to do so, Malta's Energy minister Miriam Dalli said.

"What the Presidency is proposing is a very good step in the right direction," Dalli said before entering a meeting of the EU's energy ministers.

"It shows also the willingness to arrive at a compromise today. I'm convinced that today we will mange to compromise, I believe that the willingness is there. Today is crunch time."

