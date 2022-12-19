Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in Cyclathon

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday participated in a Cyclathon organized by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the national capital. The cycle rally with the theme "SAVE EARTH, SAVE LIFE" commenced from Nirman Bhawan and traversed through Kartavya Path. Several cycling enthusiasts were part of this early winter morning cyclathon. It aimed to encourage health-seeking behaviour in the masses through physical activities, said a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a tweet shared by the Union Health Minister, a 5-year-old cycling enthusiast is seen participating in the rally. Mandaviya who is also known as a "Green MP" for his zeal for cycling, urged people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness. He appreciated the enthusiasm of all participants who joined the awareness rally on a cold winter morning today. "The cycle can substantially help to address environmental issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle. Many developed countries are using cycles on a large scale. While in India it is known as a poor man's vehicle, it should be our aim to transform this into a rich man's vehicle. It needs to be made a "passion" from "fashion". "Let us make cycling a part of our life for a Green Earth and health Earth", he urged.

Highlighting the significance of cycling and physical activities, Mandaviya said "we need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. Physical activities are known to prevent many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases." He complimented NBEMS for their "Go-Green" drive and proactive role towards health promotion and environmental protection. Accompanying Mandaviya were NBEMS Abhijat Sheth and other Governing Body members of NBEMS. The officers and staff of NBEMS also participated in the Cyclathon. (ANI)

