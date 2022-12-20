Left Menu

Reports of bomb being planted a Patna Junction create chaos, probe on

Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST
Reports of bomb being planted a Patna Junction create chaos, probe on
Visuals from Patna Junction. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday. As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.

The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being done. Patna Railway Junction, station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, "We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022