Reports of bomb being planted a Patna Junction create chaos, probe on
Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday.
ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Reports that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction created chaos on Monday. As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.
The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being done. Patna Railway Junction, station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, "We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna Junction
- Kumar
- Patna Railway Junction
Advertisement