Left Menu

Markets recover most of intra-day losses; end marginally lower

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:58 IST
Markets recover most of intra-day losses; end marginally lower
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmarks recovered most of their intra-day losses and ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

Helped by last minute buying activity in some of the index heavyweights, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex managed to trim most of its early declines and ended lower by 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent at 61,702.29.

During the day, it had tumbled 703.51 points or 1.13 per cent to 61,102.68.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,385.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ended in the green from the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.65 per cent to USD 80.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 538.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022