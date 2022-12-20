Out of total 90598 jobs, 16000 youth have got employment under 'Maitri' Yojana : Dr. Balyan

Shir Sanjeev Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying expressed his views on "Empowering the Amrit Generation and Empowering the Youth of India in this Amrit Kaal" during a media interaction in New Delhi today.

Addressing the media, he explained in detail the steps taken by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to make the youth self-employed and make them self-dependent.

Dr. Sanjeev Balyan said that employment will be given to more than 50 lakh farmers directly and indirectly by our department. Under Rashtriya Gokul Mission there is a scheme to provide subsidy of Rs 4 crore, 1 crore, 60 lakh, 50 lakh respectively on cow/buffalo/pig/chicken/goat breeding farms and silage making units. Out of the total amount, 50% subsidy will be given by the Government of India and apart from this, 3% INTEREST SUBVENTION can also be taken under the AHIDF scheme on the loan amount.

Arrangements are being made to open more than 4332 mobile veterinary units for the treatment of animals, the Minister explained. Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, the rearing of native cow breeds is being encouraged, he said. Out of total 90598 jobs, 16000 youth have got employment under "Maitri" Yojana. Online facility has also been made available so that the youth of the country can get the benefit of schemes of the Ministry.

Dr Balyan highlighted the efforts made by other Ministries in the fields of sports, science, skill, innovation for the youth through which the young generation will be able to move forward with strength. He told that our government is dedicated to the empowerment of youth and will continue to work in the future.

Mentioning the achievements of the present government, Mr. Balyan apprised how in the last 8 years through several schemes in the fields of education, employment, sports, health, science, the government is working for the youth of the country. He also informed the media about the objectives of the New Education Policy 2020 and the vision of making India a global knowledge super power. Leaving behind countries like China, Japan and America, the average age of India will be 31.7 years in the year 2030, the benefit of which will undoubtedly be in the journey of becoming a developing India. The young generation is the backbone of the country and also the nation builders of the future, so empowering today's youth generation means empowering India's future.

The proposed new National Youth Policy is an unprecedented step for holistic development of youth, which envisages "ten years for youth development" which India wants to achieve by 2030. Under this extensive work is being done in five areas including of education; employment and entrepreneurship; youth leadership and development; health, fitness and sport, and social justice.

D.r Balyan also mentioned that since coming to power in 2014, Shri Narendra Modi's government has worked in every field for the all-round development of youth and ensuring their participation in New India.