Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy visits frontline troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was "extremely difficult" while his Ukrainian counterpart drove home the message by visiting a frontline town that Russia has long tried and failed to capture. CONFLICT

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday and thanked them for their "courage, resilience and strength" in one of the main hotspots of the war in Ukraine. * Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Security Services Day, widely celebrated in Russia, Putin ordered the strengthening of Russia's borders as Moscow tries to regain momentum in its war against Ukraine.

* Electricity supplies in the Kyiv region were at a "critical" level on Tuesday, with less than half the capital's power needs being supplied following Russian missile and drone attacks, regional officials said. * Russia attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities in eastern Ukraine overnight, causing a fire but no casualties, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

* Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* The EU foreign policy chief told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and internal repression in Iran, reflecting worsening ties as diplomacy to revive a nuclear deal remains at a standstill. (Compiled by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)