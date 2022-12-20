Poland's PKN Orlen says its will not extend contract for Russian oil

Poland's PKN Orlen will not extend a contract for Russian oil which expires in Jan 2023 and a second long-term contract will cease to be implemented when sanctions are introduced, the refiner said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Polish agency PAP.

"PKN Orlen will not extend the long-term contract, which expires in January 2023," the company said in an emailed statement. "The only binding contract for the supply of Russian oil in 2023 will cease to be implemented when the sanctions are introduced, for which we are prepared."

