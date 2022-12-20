Gazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:40 IST
A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following damage to a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline.
A blast on the pipeline in central Russia killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited supply of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the consequences of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price
FACTBOX-G7 price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil - main elements
Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting 'security guarantees' for Russia
WRAPUP 2-G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy urges residents to be strong as Ukraine races to restore power