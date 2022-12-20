Left Menu

Gazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline

It said the daily nomination for gas transmission to European countries is 42.4 million cubic metres and the volumes of gas supplied by the Russian side "correspond to this nomination."

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:50 IST
Gazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following damage to a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline.

A blast on the pipeline in central Russia killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited supply of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the consequences of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator also confirmed that transit volumes remained unchanged.

"As of 16:00 on Dec. 20, 2022, gas transit through the territory of Ukraine is in normal mode, no changes in pressure at gas entry points at the border have been recorded," the operator said in a statement. It said the daily nomination for gas transmission to European countries is 42.4 million cubic metres and the volumes of gas supplied by the Russian side "correspond to this nomination."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022