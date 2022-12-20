Gazprom: gas supply continues in full, bypassing damaged pipeline

A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following damage to a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline.

A blast on the pipeline in central Russia killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited supply of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the consequences of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator also confirmed that transit volumes remained unchanged.

"As of 16:00 on Dec. 20, 2022, gas transit through the territory of Ukraine is in normal mode, no changes in pressure at gas entry points at the border have been recorded," the operator said in a statement. It said the daily nomination for gas transmission to European countries is 42.4 million cubic metres and the volumes of gas supplied by the Russian side "correspond to this nomination."

