Left Menu

Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for diabetic patients

It is priced at Rs 14.90 per day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40 per cent, making it more affordable to the masses, the company said in a statement.It has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin 20 mg, Pioglitazone 15 mg and Metformin 500mg1000mg in a sustained release SR formulation, it added.Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:57 IST
Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for diabetic patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for diabetic patients.

This fixed-dose combination offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control. It is priced at Rs 14.90 per day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40 per cent, making it more affordable to the masses, the company said in a statement.

It has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg), Pioglitazone (15 mg) and Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation, it added.

''Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38 per cent compared to the global incidence of 15 per cent,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,877 crore with an annual growth of 6.3 per cent against the corresponding period previous year, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.

It further said as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045, 77 per cent of which would have uncontrolled diabetes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022