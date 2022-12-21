Minor girl found dead in Ghaziabad's Khora Village, police investigation on

A minor girl in Ghaziabad's Khora village allegedly committed suicide after her purported sexually complicit video went viral on social media platforms, police said. The case pertains to Monday, when around 9:00 pm, a minor girl was found dead in Khora Village, Ghaziabad by the local police.

Police have lodged a complaint in the matter based on the deceased's father's statement. "On December 19, an intimation was received around 9:00 pm that a girl committed suicide by hanging. Immediately a team of officials reached the spot. Further legal action was taken after taking the dead body into custody," Indirapuram ACP Swatantra Singh said.

The deceased's father filed a complaint with the Khora Police, alleging that his daughter's objectionable video was released on social media platforms by some miscreants. "A complaint was lodged based on the victim's father's statement. According to the complaint, the minor's sexually complicit video went viral on social media, owing to which the girl came under depression and committed suicide," ACP Swatantra Singh said, adding that six teams have been constituted to nab the accused. (ANI)

