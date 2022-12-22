FTX founder Bankman-Fried exits Bahamas court after consenting to extradition - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:03 IST
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left a Bahamas courthouse flanked by guards with assault weapons on Wednesday, after consenting to extradition to face fraud charges in the United States, a Reuters witness said.
Bankman-Fried then entered a vehicle, which drove away from the courthouse in capital Nassau.
