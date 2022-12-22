New Covid cases in MP to be sent for genome sequencing: State health minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the state government has received a letter from the centre regarding the new Covid variant and instructions have been sent to all the state districts in this regard. "The Madhya Pradesh government has instructed CMOH of all the districts in the state to conduct genome sequencing of the positive cases detected. The reports of the genome sequencing will be sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to determine the new variant," said Mishra while speaking to reporters.

Speaking on the Covid Situation in Madhya Pradesh, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that the current number of new Covid-19 cases in the state stands at zero. "No new cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Madhya Pradesh. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease is also zero. However, the number of active cases in the state stands at 5, said MP Home Minister.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh cases of infection have been reported from across the country, while the number of active cases has come down to 3,408.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to chair a review meeting later today in this regard. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 30 new cases of Covid-19 with zero deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)