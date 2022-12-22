India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Scoreboard
PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:26 IST
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul batting 3 Shubman Gill batting 14 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For no wicket in 8 overs) 19 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 4-2-8-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-2-11-0.
