India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Scoreboard

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul batting 3 Shubman Gill batting 14 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For no wicket in 8 overs) 19 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 4-2-8-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-2-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)