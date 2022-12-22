Left Menu

Minor girl abducted and raped in Delhi

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Outer North Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:28 IST
Minor girl abducted and raped in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Outer North Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The police said that they launched a search operation following the information received at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday about the girl's abduction.

"The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 kilometre away from the house," the police said. The accused has not been arrested yet.

Police further said that it is difficult to tell whether the girl stayed in the park the whole night or the accused had taken her somewhere else and later left her in the park. The police later registered a case under POSCO Act for rape.

The police official further said that a team consisting of at least 50 police personnel has been constituted. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022