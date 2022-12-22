Minor girl abducted and raped in Delhi

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Outer North Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The police said that they launched a search operation following the information received at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday about the girl's abduction.

"The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 kilometre away from the house," the police said. The accused has not been arrested yet.

Police further said that it is difficult to tell whether the girl stayed in the park the whole night or the accused had taken her somewhere else and later left her in the park. The police later registered a case under POSCO Act for rape.

The police official further said that a team consisting of at least 50 police personnel has been constituted. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

