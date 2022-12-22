Cyrus Mistry's death accused Anahita Pandole discharged from hospital after 108 days

Following the death of well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, the main accused Dr. Anahita Pandole on Thursday got discharged from hospital after 108 days, informed Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The Kasa police registered a case against Cyrus Mistry's co-passenger Anahita Pandole who was driving during the accident.

"After weeks of intensive care, multiple surgeries, medical management, and rehab, Dr. Anahita is finally on the path of recovery and underwent extensive rehabilitation to attain functional independence," said hospital officials. Kasa police filed a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider said Palghar Police then.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

